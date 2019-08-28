KCKPD builds bonds with community through ‘Slurpee with a Cop,’ talks gun safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Seven homicides in Kansas City in the last 72 hours prompted City Council members to act.

A city committee voted unanimously to put two ordinances into place. On Thursday, the ordinances go before the full council.

The first says anyone under 18 can't purchase or carry a firearm. If they're found with one, they'll be placed into teen programs that prevent criminal activity. The second ordinance puts adults in jail for 6 months if they provide a minor with a firearm.

They're moves KCK police say they support.

FOX4 attended a community policing event Wednesday in KCK where officers said it takes strong relationships to keep kids on the right path.

"It’s important for kids to realize that, they don’t need guns or weapons to solve their problems," KCKPD Capt. Brittanie Pruitt said.

Pruitt said it's their job to educate kids on the dangers that come with carrying and using a gun. But before they can teach, they have to befriend.

"When we have those relationships, we can guide them," she explained. "It's about teaching them how to communicate with one another."

So KCK police poured a ton of Slurpees on Wednesday and built relationships with local kids through "Slurpee with a Cop." See all the fun in the video player above.

"We know that violence is a big issue in Kansas City right now, and so we wanted to do something that could help brig people together," T.J. Jackson said. "And this is a perfect opportunity to do that."