La Bodega shares recipe for Traditional Spanish Tortilla Espanola

Traditional Spanish Tortilla Espanola

Ingredients:

24 eggs

1 lb. of potatoes

1 lb. of yellow onions

4 oz. of olive oil

salt & pepper

Directions:

Heat a sauté pan on medium heat. Add the onions and the potatoes into the pan and cover them with olive oil. Cook them for about 20 minutes or until tender. Strain the potatoes and onions and reserve in a bowl. Add olive oil back into the pan and heat it, over medium heat. Add a generous pinch of salt to the eggs and pour them over the reserved potato and onions. Mix, gently, the potatoes with the eggs. Pour the egg and potato mixture into the hot pan and begin to stir the egg mixture, from the bottom-up. Then, wait until the edges are beginning to set and carefully invert it onto a dish. Slide the mixture back into the pan, making sure there is oil in the pan. Begin to press the edges inward to shape the tortilla. In a few minutes, it should be set and ready to slide onto a serving dish. Allow to cool to room temperature, slice into wedges, top with roasted red pepper aioli, diced tomatoes and serve room temperature.

