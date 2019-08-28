Local woman known for handing things out to neighbors in need gets surprise gift

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A volunteer at Metropolitan Missionary Church who has been handing out clothes and food to neighbors for years is the latest recipient of the FOX4's Pay-It-Forward Award.

Blanche Thomas nominated Willa Jones for the award because she said Jones is willing to help anyone.

"She just gives her whole soul and mind to the whole job. She never seems to be weary or tired," Thomas said in describing Jones.

