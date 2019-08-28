× Omar fires back at Alabama GOP after it calls for her expulsion from Congress

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar on Tuesday fired back at the Alabama Republican Party after it urged her expulsion from Congress and cited Omar’s past controversial comments on Israel.

A resolution passed by the Alabama Republican Party State Executive Committee last weekend at their summer meeting in Auburn urges the state’s congressional representatives to proceed with Omar’s expulsion under Article 1, Section 5 of the US Constitution, according to Terry Lathan, the chair of the Alabama Republican Party.

Getting the two-thirds majority vote necessary in the Democratic-controlled House, however, would be certain to fail.

“Sorry, @ALGOPHQ, but this is a representative democracy,” the freshman Democrat tweeted. “I was elected with 78% of the vote by the people of Minnesota’s 5th District, not the Alabama Republican Party.” She also referenced the state party’s support of unsuccessful 2017 GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore, who was accused by several women of pursuing sexual relationships with them when they were teenagers, molesting a 14-year-old and sexually assaulting a 16-year-old when he was in his 30s. He has repeatedly denied the allegations.

The state party’s resolution is the latest denunciation from Republicans of the Democratic congresswoman, who has been repeatedly attacked by conservatives and President Donald Trump.

CNN has reached out to Republicans who represent Alabama in the House of Representatives for comment. Lathan told CNN there has been no contact with the Republican National Committee or US House members on this topic.

A spokesperson for the RNC, Blair Ellis, did not explicitly endorse the resolution but said Omar continues to “get a pass” from House leadership and 2020 Democrats. Ellis said Omar has voiced “anti-Semitic and anti-Israel views” and has “no business” serving on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. She urged House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats to “take action.”

The resolution accuses Omar of using “rhetoric that explicitly runs counter to American values and patriotism.” It cites comments Omar, one of the first two Muslim women in Congress, previously made about the 9/11 terrorist attacks that included the phrase, “some people did something“– made as part of a reasoning for the creation of the Council on American-Islamic Relations — and past controversial comments the congresswoman has made about Israel, for which she apologized. Alabama Republicans also cite her support for the Boycott, Divest, and Sanctions movement, which aims to end international support for Israel because of its policies toward Palestinians.

The Republicans also claim Omar “sympathized with a convicted terrorist and member of the Islamic State of lraq and Syria by advocating a U.S. District Judge for sentencing leniency.” Omar wrote a letter to a federal judge, according to The New York Times, asking for leniency in sentencing on behalf of nine Somali-American men, who were found guilty or pleaded guilty in 2016 to charges that they tried to travel to Syria to join the Islamic State.

The resolution was introduced by state Republican Rep. Tommy Hanes, and was passed by an “overwhelming” voice vote, according to Lathan. There were a few “no” votes heard, Lathan said.