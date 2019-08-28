Suspect arrested in burglary at Islamic Center of Lawrence

OMAHA, Neb. — A suspect has been arrested in Nebraska after authorities linked him to the burglary at the Islamic Center of Lawrence.

Amadou Bah, 32, was arrested in Omaha, Nebraska Tuesday night, where he remains jailed awaiting an extradition hearing.

The burglary took place overnight Aug. 13 at the Islamic Center located near 19th and Naismith Drive. Surveillance showed the suspect entering the worship center and removing two donation boxes containing around $1,000 to $2,000 in cash.

Bah was arrested by Overland Park police on an unrelated criminal threat charge Sunday and was released Monday.

The Lawrence Police Department said although the charges are unrelated to the burglary, based on the arrest, investigators were able to identify Bah and link him to the Lawrence burglary.

FOX4 has reached out to Overland Park Police about the arrest. An extradition hearing for Bah is scheduled for Thursday.