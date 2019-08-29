Anti-Violence Town Hall held hours after Kansas City tallies 100th homicide of 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas addressed a packed town hall Thursday night at Southeast Community Center as police across town were investigating the city's 100th homicide of 2019.

“Right now our community is on fire, and right now what we need to do is find every solution and every resource. I don’t care who it is. I don’t care if it’s an old 'G.' I don’t care if it’s a young 'G,'" Lucas said.

Lucas was referring to the community group hosting the event, Keeping Communities on Guard. The organization's goal is to find out what different community groups can bring to the table.

“We’re all doing some great work, but until we are able to come together and say what we’re good at, we’ll help, and what you are good at, you can help," said Pastor Cassandra Wainwright of Concerned Clergy.

The event was also an opportunity for the nearly 200 who gathered to ask questions, including about the ordinances introduced by Lucas to get guns out of the hands of minors.

“These kids don’t know what they are doing. These are toys to them. They see the movies. They see people shooting. They don’t realize that people actually die, and their families grieve for them for the rest of their lives. So if we can get the guns away from the kids, that’s a good start," said Sarah Starnes with Heartland Alliance for Progress.

“If you are going to charge minors with gun charges, what do you bring in to start to get them to the next level?” Ossco Bolton asked.

Lucas agreed, saying funding for diversion programs for teens was an important part of Thursday's legislation.

“We are never, never giving up on making our community safer," Lucas said.