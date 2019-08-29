Community honoring 14-year-old Independence girl killed in weekend crash on I-70

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- A 14-year-old girl is dead after a crash over the weekend on Interstate 70.

Special, sweet and loving: That's how people who love Hailey Jeffries described her. The Independence teen died on Sunday after a crash on westbound I-70 that injured three others.

Police said just after midnight, Jeffries was a passenger in a car that was speeding and went into a construction zone. The car flipped, and Jeffries was thrown from the vehicle.

Now those who love her are honoring her memory.

Jeffries loved to cheer and was on the Truman High varsity squad. In middle school, she was part of the Independence Pop Warner cheer team. They posted photos of her time throughout the years with their organization.

A GoFundMe page has been set up, and friends of the 14-year-old are also selling shirts to help the family in their time of need. They read: "Your wings were ready, but our hearts were not."

Jeffries family is devastated by her loss. They released a statement, thanking those who are reaching out.

"Our family wants to express our appreciation to everyone who has been supportive in this tragic time," the family said. "Hailey was a bright light and an inspiration to so many, and our hearts are broken with this devastating loss of our sweet Hailey."

Those who love her say Hailey's light will never go out.