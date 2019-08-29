Crime Files: Antonio Hughes [Podcast]

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Forty-eight hours of violence gripped Kansas City in May, 2017. Several shootings killed two people and injured six others.

One of those killed was 28-year-old Antonio Hughes.

The only person who claims to have seen Antonio Hughes in the last moments of his life in 2017 told police a dark figure was chasing him around a residence. He was later found shot to death.

“If it wasn’t for my faith in God, I’d probably be walking out in the middle of the traffic, just to get rid of the pain,” Antonio’s mom, Gerry, said.

Clues have led police to think the killer knew Hughes would be at that house. However, all they have right now is a vague description and a body.

“Unfortunately, most people we talked to… met with negative results,” Jeremy Wells, detective, said.

“We don’t want no harm, we don’t want no retribution to come to nobody,” Antonio’s dad, Theodore, said. “We just want justice.”

About 40 percent of the murder cases in Kansas City are unsolved. Many of those cases are considered cold.

