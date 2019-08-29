Kansas man convicted of murder after woman dies in crash fleeing alleged rape

Posted 1:58 pm, August 29, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A 35-year-old Kansas man has been convicted of murder after a woman died in a traffic crash while fleeing from what prosecutors alleged was a rape.

Shannon Keithley

A Wyandotte County jury on Wednesday found Orlando Taylor guilty of first-degree murder in the August 2017 death of 39-year-old Shannon Keithley of Kansas City, Kansas, and two counts of aggravated robbery. He was acquitted of rape.

Investigators say Keithley died when the car she was driving hit a concrete pillar near her home while she was calling 911.

Officers arrested Taylor after finding him hiding under the deck of Keithley's house. A knife was found in the driveway.

Taylor was initially charged with rape and burglary, but Keithley's family and friends pushed prosecutors to charge him with murder as well.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.