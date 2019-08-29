KC’s Irish fest kicks off three days of fun on Friday at Crown Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City’s weekend-long Irish Fest kicks off Friday at Crown Center.

The event features more than 30 bands on 10 stages. Click here for a complete schedule of what’s coming to the many stages set up at Crown Center.

Festival organizers say 1 in 10 Kansas Citians can claim Irish roots, and the culture was important to the metro’s history. There’s a cultural stage and café where people can learn to trace their own genealogy and learn the language.

Tickets for Friday are $15. They increase to $18 at the gate for Saturday and Sunday.

Hours for the festival are:

Friday, Aug. 30 : 5 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 31: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 1: 9:30 a.m. - 11 p.m.