KC’s Irish fest kicks off three days of fun on Friday at Crown Center

Posted 10:58 am, August 29, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City’s weekend-long Irish Fest kicks off Friday at Crown Center.

The event features more than 30 bands on 10 stages. Click here for a complete schedule of what’s coming to the many stages set up at Crown Center.

.

Festival organizers say 1 in 10 Kansas Citians can claim Irish roots, and the culture was important to the metro’s history. There’s a cultural stage and café where people can learn to trace their own genealogy and learn the language.

Tickets  for Friday are $15. They increase to $18 at the gate for Saturday and Sunday.

Hours for the festival are:

Friday, Aug. 30 : 5 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 31: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 1: 9:30 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.