Local non-profit donating 400,000 socks to metro families in need

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Having a nice pair of socks is sometimes overlooked.

Community Services League is making sure everyone in the metro can protect their feet.

They've filled hundred of boxes with socks from popular sock company Bomba. The company gifted the Community Services League 200,000 pairs. With the help of several community partner, CSL has already given away nearly half of their supply.

The socks are going to people in need, right here in the metro. CSL said having socks to put on your feet, especially in the coming colder months is a high priority on their list.

"A new pair of socks can mean the difference between losing toes and keeping your toes. How critical that is for our neighbors on the streets to be able to give them a new pair of socks," Community Services League CEO and President Doug Cowan said.

If you'd like to work with the Community Services League to become a sock distribution partner, email info@cslcares.org.