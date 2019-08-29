Local World War II veteran surprised with motorized wheelchair on 95th birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One local veteran thought he'd be celebrating his 95th birthday at the casinos but ended up at the World War I Memorial instead.

He was in for a sweet surprise.

Army Air Core Veteran Richard Yunghans slowly walked in with his cane on Thursday.

Little did he know he'd soon have a new way to get around. The Friends In Service of Heroes organization gifted Yunghans with a motorized wheelchair.

"It really shocks me that people are this good to me," Yunghans said.

Yunghans can walk on his own with some assistance. But this will surely help.

"I could do it without help. But I wouldn't want to go too far. You don't know how long you could walk," Yunghans said.

He's had both knees replaced, so his legs bothers him when he walks. For years, he hasn't been able to leave the house much. Now Yunghans can get up and go, as he pleases.

"It'll be great. He pretty much doesn't get out of the house anymore because his leg bothers him so much. Now he'll be able to get out. Hopefully not too much," Yunghans son, Richard Yunghans II, said.

After giving so much to this country, others are giving back to him.

Yunghans served during World War II, where he flew 25 combat missions.