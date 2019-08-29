Mahomes wig headbands go on sale at KC area Hy-Vee stores

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's the accessory many Chiefs fans have been waiting for. You can now get the signature hairstyle of Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs quarterback helped design new headband wig sets with Ultimate Athletic of Parkville.

They feature a nylon headband with Mahomes' brown and blonde highlighted curls. They're sure to look great in the stands at Arrowhead or home on the couch watching the game with friends.

"Kansas City is definitely going to rally behind Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs starting, even though they don't have a home opener for three weeks. The NFL season is next week, and hopes are very high that Mahomes and the Chiefs are going to get us to the playoffs, the Super Bowl. So this is the most hype I've ever seen Chiefs fans getting into the action," said John Doole, president of Ultimate Athletic Sportswear.

The headpieces rolled out to all Kansas City metro Hy-Vee stores at 3 p.m. Thursday, and are only available while supplies last.

Get you #Mahomes on with headband wigs designed by .@PatrickMahomes himself with Ultimate Athletics of #Parkville. On sale starting at 3pm today at #KC area .@HyVee stores! #chiefskingdom pic.twitter.com/rOoDLWkI3k — Kera Mashek (@KeraFox4KC) August 29, 2019