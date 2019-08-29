One person killed in two-vehicle crash near E. 139th and Holmes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed and another was injured following a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning.

The crash was reported just after 8:30 a.m. near E. 139th and Holmes Road, according to Kansas City police.

Police say the driver of a blue Chevy Blazer was heading south on Holmes when for an unknown reason, the driver went across the double yellow lines and struck a white Ford F250 head-on.

The driver of the Chevy was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name has not been released at this time.

The driver of the Ford was taken to the hospital with injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.