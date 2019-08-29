One person killed, one injured in double shooting near E. 14th Street and Bellefontaine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has died and another has been critically injured in a double shooting involving police Thursday afternoon, police say.

The shooting happened just after 2 p.m. near E. 14th Street and Bellefontaine Avenue.

Police say an off-duty officer was informed of an altercation in the area between two men.

When the officer arrived on scene one of the men was armed with a gun and shot at the other man. The officer then shot at the gunman.

It is unknown at this time if the gunman that the officer shot is the subject that died or if it is the man the gunman shot.

The officer was not injured in the incident.

The names and ages of those involved have not been released at this time.

FOX4 has crews on the scene and will update this story as more information is made available.

Police are continuing to investigate what lead to the incident.

Anyone with information on this incident can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.