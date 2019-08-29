× Steel plate falls at Disneyland property, kills construction worker

LOS ANGELES — KTLA is reporting that a construction worker died while working on a Disneyland property Thursday.

According to the report, a steel plate landed on him.

First reponders pulled the worker out of a trench and took him to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Disneyland Resort issued the following statement to KTLA regarding the incident.

“We are saddened by this tragic accident involving a contractor, and on behalf of Disneyland Resort extend our deepest sympathies to this gentleman’s family, friends and coworkers,” the statement read.

According to KTLA, no one else was injured. Officials are still trying to determine how the steel plate fell.