U.S. Marshals arrest Nebraska murder suspect in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — U.S. Marshals arrested a Nebraska murder suspect in Independence this week.

Charles Gresham, 19, was arrested Tuesday on first-degree murder and weapons charges in connection to the murder of Audrea Craig in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Gresham was taken into custody at an apartment complex near 23rd Street and 291 Highway. During the arrest, Gresham tried to get away by jumping out a second story window.

He wasn’t injured and is now in jail awaiting extradition to Nebraska.

Investigators in Nebraska say, on July 24, Audrea Craig’s home was broken into and a fight occurred involving the sale of marijuana.

Before she was shot and killed, Craig was able to shoot one of the suspects, Martae Green. Green was dropped off at a hospital by several people, where he later died.

Three other suspects are also charged in the crime.