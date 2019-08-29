Virginia man says he found rat in JIF peanut butter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORKTOWN, Va. -- Jacob Fisher of Yorktown, Virginia says he bought a jar of JIF creamy peanut butter in May and since then he has made dozens of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for himself and his 2-year-old toddler. Until a few weeks ago when he says he found something in it.

"I'm spreading mine out and I'm like what is that. That's when I went to go gag and ran and got it from Azalea.

Fisher says in early August he noticed more than just peanut butter when making sandwiches for himself and his daughter.

"Thats a foot, if you can look up close, there is finger, there is a hand, a leg, backbone, and a head."

He alleges he unsealed the jar before using it, so claims some sort of rodent must have made its way into his JIF jar during the manufacturing process.

A physician hasn't confirmed his claims, but Fisher is concerned about what he may have ingested.

"If there are diseases, we don't know if we have a disease."

Fisher said he's been calling personal injury attorneys for advice on what to do.

"Do every single test you possible can , every single put me on a polygraph it don't matter I 100 percent know for a fact that rat or that mouse has been in that thing since it was manufactured.

WTKR-TV contacted JIF about Fisher's claim which they find to be impossible.

JIF said during manufacturing, the jars are processed upside down, air is blown into them, they are then flipped right side up filled with peanut butter and sealed, eliminating a chance for a foreign object to enter.

Fisher has had the items in the freezer for several weeks and now plans to send them off to JIF as they requested. He says he may also file a lawsuit.