4 places you must see on your next trip to Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Independence is a town full of history and there is no shortage of places you can go that tell a story. Our list includes several stops with such stories and a popular dining destination.

Stop #4 - The National Frontier Trails Museum

This museum focuses on the pioneers that traveled west during the 1800s. It’s the only place in the country where you’ll learn about the Santa Fe, Oregon and California Trails. There's no need to imagine what traveling in the 19th century was like. See for yourself some of the items used to get to travel across the country and the dangers the men and women faced while doing so. You can even jump on a wagon yourself.

Stop #3 - The Truman Home and Museum

Our next stop is the most historic. Not only do you get to see the most famous car in Jackson County but you get to step back in time and walk into the house of the 33rd President of the United States of America, Harry S. Truman.

Arguably the most iconic figure in the history of the city, Harry S. Truman always found a reason to come back home. That home is a destination for tourists from across the country especially while the museum is closed for a multimillion dollar renovation.

There are over 50,000 preserved Truman-family artifacts from his childhood through his climb to the world’s highest office and life after his presidency. All of it is available for history buffs and fans to enjoy.

If walking through the home of a former president isn’t enough - you can walk the block and take the same steps President Truman did. It’s something you must do while in Independence and that’s why it’s on our list.

Stop #2 - The Vivilore Restaurant

This stop has a little bit of everything. Food, culture, arts, history, shopping and did I mention food?

Vivilore provides guests a unique experience they can taste, touch and see. Opened in the historic Englewood Art District in 2012, this restaurant’s menu offers a wide variety of flavors. The same is true about what you can do before or after you get your meal.

The range of Vivilore has made this one of the most popular stops in all of Independence and that’s why it’s on our list.

Stop #1 - The 1859 Jail

Our last stop on this Zip Trip was the last stop for many prisoners in Jackson County throughout the 1800s and 1900s. Built in 1859, the jail still stands today and is a popular visitors destination for many folks across Missouri.

Where’s the key? That’s a question many inmates asked themselves while inside these cells. The limestone cells made for a rough stay even for the hardest of criminals. Built in 1859 for just under $12,000, which today would cost more than $365,000, the jail doubled as a home for the Marshal.

The jail was operational through 1933 and through hard work and donations, was preserved and turned into what we know it to be today. This year marks the 60th anniversary of the jail becoming a museum. And the artifacts inside tells the story of how Frontier Justice was served.