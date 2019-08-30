After shots fired during police chase, driver crashes into Northland home

Posted 5:27 pm, August 30, 2019, by and , Updated at 06:28PM, August 30, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A driver fleeing from police crashed into a Kansas City home Friday afternoon.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office said just after 4 p.m. Friday, a deputy tried to stop a car for a traffic violation. The driver refused to stop and then drove into oncoming traffic on Vivion Road.

Officials said the deputy fired shots, hitting the suspect, and the suspect crashed into a home near Vivion Road and Interstate 35. Kansas City police will now investigate the incident.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There was a family inside the home at the time of the crash. They are all OK.

Vivion Road is closed east of I-35 as of 5:20 p.m. The Clay County Sheriff's Office has not said when it will be reopened.

