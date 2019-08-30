× Attorneys no longer allowed to bypass security at Jackson County Courthouse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Attorneys entering the Jackson County Courthouse will undergo security screenings beginning next Friday, according to a letter sent to the Kansas City Metropolitan Bar Association.

The move comes after months of back and forth between attorneys working in the county and Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte.

In the letter, Judge David Byrn said that most courts in the metro don’t allow attorneys to avoid security screenings and that recent events, such as an attorney accidentally bringing a gun to the courthouse, had moved him to suspend KCMBA courthouse passes temporarily.

Earlier this month, an attorney was detained for bringing a gun to the entrance of the courthouse. The attorney was released without charges after telling deputies that he forgot about the gun in his backpack.

“Effective Friday, September 6, 2019, any attorney entering any courthouse or court facility will be subject to security screening. This suspension is temporary, pending further review of policies and procedures,” the letter states.

After several instances of contraband being smuggled into the jail, administrators began requiring attorneys to pass through metal detectors in an effort to increase security.

The war of words between the sheriff and some attorneys began in June when a female attorney said that she had to remove her underwire bra to visit a client after it set off a metal detector.

For his part, Forte said that nobody was asked to remove their bra and that the new security measures were necessary for the safety of everyone in the courthouse.

“The new safety measures will aid us in ensuring the safety of everyone. The voters transferred the administration of the Detention Center to the Sheriff’s Office expecting changes. We will continue to make positive changes to increase the safety and security of all,” he said in a statement.

In response, more than 70 attorneys signed a public letter to Forte and other officials claiming that the policy was disproportionately impacting women and asking for the procedures to be reviewed.

Attorneys have also protested outside the courthouse and asked for a public meeting with the sheriff. It’s unclear if that meeting has taken place.

Jackson County now faces two formal complaints, and the potential of a lawsuit, after a worker said she was denied entry to her job because of her underwire bra.

Charlotte Hardin has filed those two complaints, issuing a charge of sexual discrimination and retaliation with the Missouri Commission on Human Rights and the federal Equal Opportunity Employment Commission.

“This dredges up a lot of emotion and pain,” said attorney Katherine Myers, who represents Hardin. “And that’s what discrimination does at the end of the day. This should not be a pride issue. This should not be an ego issue. This an issue of equality.”

You can read the order issued by Byrn here.