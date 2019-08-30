× KC man charged in deadly shooting involving police near 14th and Bellefontaine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is now facing multiple charges for allegedly shooting two others before being shot by an off-duty police officer.

Michael Wilson has been charged with second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action in Jackson County.

Court documents say the 31-year-old shot at three people around 2 p.m. Thursday near 14th Street and Bellefontaine Avenue.

Someone alerted an off-duty officer who was working at a nearby construction site. Court documents say a witness said the officer repeatedly yelled at Wilson to drop the gun before shooting him in the leg.

One of the victims that Wilson allegedly shot at, 29-year-old Elijah Muhammad, died at the scene. Another victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The officer was not injured.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $750,000.