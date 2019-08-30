KC police need help identifying two people they think can help solve recent murder of 26-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police are asking the public for help identifying two people they believe have information about the murder of a 26-year-old man.

Isaac Brown was shot to death Tuesday, Aug. 27 around 6 p.m. near  Lockridge Avenue and Benton Boulevard.

Witnesses told police two young, black male suspects ran east away from the scene.

Police released two photos of people who may know more about Brown's murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). There is a $25,000 reward in the case.

