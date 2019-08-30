Prosecutors: 17-year-old recording fight outside Brush Creek Community Center pulled out gun, killed 2 men

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker filed charges against a 17-year-old Friday in connection to a recent murder investigation.

According to charging documents, Treshaun Hawkins had been recording a fight between the two victims, 28-year-old Cortez Seals and 29-year-old Marcus Neal,  at the Brush Creek Community Center, 3801 Emanuel Cleaver.

At one point a gun fell to the ground.

Investigators said that surveillance video showed Hawkins walk over to the two men who were fighting on the ground and shoot them. Then he took off.

A woman at the scene, who identified herself as Seals' girlfriend, immediately called 911.

Hawkins faces two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action.

He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

