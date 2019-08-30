Raytown 4-year-old found safe after wandering away from home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A 4-year-old boy was found safe hours after family called police when they woke up in the middle of the night and couldn't find him. Raytown police say the little boy named Joey has autism, and was believed to only be wearing a diaper when he wandered away from home.

Searchers had been going door to door in the area of 8800 Block of Richards Drive, just off 75th & Blue Ridge looking for Joey. FOX4 learned just after 8 a.m. that he was found at an apartment complex across Blue Ridge Boulevard, only blocks away from his home.

Raytown Police Captain Dyon Harper said someone found him in their car in the 8800 block of Buckingham Lane. Captain Harper said that Joey will be checked out at a hospital, and is cold, but otherwise appears to be okay.

FOX4's Kathy Quinn is at the scene, we'll have more developments on this page and live on FOX4 Morning News.