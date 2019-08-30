Raytown police searching for 4-year-old boy with autism who wandered from his home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYTOWN, Mo.-- Raytown police are searching for a 4-year-old boy who has autism who wandered away from his home early Friday morning .

Searchers are going door to door in the area of 8800 Block of Richards Drive, just off 75th & Blue Ridge looking for the child who is only wearing a diaper.

According to the Raytown Fire Dept, the child's name is Joeseph, and police say he goes by "Joey".

A family member called police around 2:52am when they woke up and couldn't find the child.

Kansas City police is also helping with the search.

Raytown asks if anyone sees Joseph, to please call Raytown Police at (816) 737-6020