Royals fans so far optimistic about team’s sale to KC businessman John Sherman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Royals confirmed the speculation Friday after reports surfaced that owner David Glass was looking to sell.

Glass said he found the right man to take over the team in local businessman John Sherman.

Both Glass and Sherman had a lot of great things to say about the franchise and Kansas City, leaving many fans FOX4 spoke with optimistic about the Royals future.

Glass said he'll never forget first coming up 90 feet short and then celebrating, holding a World Series trophy with 800,000 Royals fans a year later in 2015.

"At first everybody thought he wasn't going to pull it off," fan Dave Knaebel said. "With the Minor League system rebuild and the Latin American thing, right, you built that up and you got us a championship. Not only did he do it once but did it twice. I didn't think I'd see it again in my lifetime but I did."

But now Glass has decided to sell the Royals in what he calls a difficult decision for his family.

He said he wanted to sell to someone local who loves the game, and he found Sherman. The KC businessman has a stake in the Cleveland Indians and is also a Kauffman Foundation trustee.

Fans seem happy Sherman is the choice.

"Luckily he took the time and didn't just sell it to anyone he could," fan Clayton Hayes said. "He wanted what was best for the team and best for the franchise, so I'm excited for Mr. Sherman to come in and put his spin on it."

Sherman said he's excited to team up with local investors to build on the Royals' legacy.

"Our goal will be threefold: to compete for a championship on behalf of our fans; to honor their passion, their experience and their unwavering commitment; and to carry their hopes and dreams forward in this great Kansas City region we all love - - - for decades to come," Sherman said in a statement.

"Even though we`ve had some bad years since the World Series, I think they'll stay faithful and hopefully, with a new guy we'll start to get some more wins," fan Ty Higginbotham said.

Glass looked back on his nearly 20 years saying:

"It's been a fantastic ride, and I want to thank our great fans for supporting us through the years. But now it's time for someone else to oversee this franchise into its next championship, and in John Sherman, we've found the perfect individual."

Glass purchased the team for just $96 million, meanings he stands to make a 1,000% return on his investment. The deal still needs league approval, that will likely come at the owner's meetings in November.