24 hours and a hole in a house later, police still looking for missing gun after chase in the Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - More than 24 hours later, police are still looking for the gun used in an officer-involved shooting in the Northland.

There's still a hole in a house on Vivion Road. The man who made it - by leading sheriff's deputies on a car chase - is still in critical condition.

Hundreds of cars pass by Nate Triplett's white house at the intersection of I-35 and Vivion Road every hour. None had ever gone into it - until now.

"People fly up here all the time," said Nate Triplett, "so I knew something was going to happen one day."

Nate Triplett was in his house when one of those cars gouged a huge hole in the side of his house.

"I knew that probably, most likely a car had hit the house," said Triplett. "But I didn't think it was going to end up like," and he gestured - "all this."

On Friday, Aug. 29, a car, which the Clay County Sheriff's Office says was stolen, led deputies on a chase starting near Worlds of Fun. Deputies say the two people inside the car threw a gun out of the car near 56th and Drake, then kept driving. Deputies said driver tried to run over one of them, which lead to officers shooting the driver.

"I heard six gunshots," Triplett, who was inside his house as everything unfolded outside, said. "Next thing I hear is a big boom. Come downstairs, and there's a car in the wall, basically."

Aside from the gaping hole in the outside of the house, the inside now sports broken drywall and a displaced bench.

Triplett even posted a video of it to social media, showing a black car embedded into his white house.

Regarding the gun that's still missing, Clay County Sheriff's deputies said officers went back to the area where they say the gun was discarded, but they couldn't find it.

If you know anything, call the Kansas City Police Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043.