Boy who nearly drowned at Oceans of Fun taken off of life support; family planning to donate organs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A 15-year-old boy who nearly drowned in the wave pool at Oceans of Fun has lost brain function while on life support, his pastor told FOX4. Family confirmed Sunday morning that he died.

Trey Wallace went to Oceans of Fun with a church group on Aug. 24 to celebrate his upcoming birthday, pastor Kurt Coleman said. They had made the trip from Stockton, Kansas, where the church is located. Stockton is a town in western Kansas 300 miles away from Kansas City.

Trey was in the wave pool when witnesses say he went under.

Two strangers quickly reacted, diving into the pool to pull the boy out of the water. When they got Trey to solid ground, a life guard performed CPR. Trey was then taken Children's Mercy Hospital, where he was put on a ventilator.

He turned 15 on Aug. 28.

A week after the near-drowning, Coleman said Trey has lost brain activity.

"Tonight an MRI confirmed that Trey’s brain no longer is functioning and cannot sustain his life," a Facebook post on a group that Coleman set up stated on Aug. 30.

The boy's church has started a GoFundMe. You can donate here.