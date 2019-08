× Deputies are investigating a late night motorcycle crash in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo – One person was killed late Friday night in a one vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

The crash happened in MO 150 Hwy near 7 Hwy. The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene of the crash.

Preliminary investigation leads deputies to believe that the driver may have suffered some type of impairment. The name of the victim has not been released as the investigation continues.