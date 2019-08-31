× Man sentenced to life in prison for 2017 double murder in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A 28-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for a double homicide in Kansas.

The Kansas City Star reports that Jose Varela Jr. was given two life sentences for first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Fabian Arriaga and Jose Morales.

Fabian Arriaga, 26, and his brother Jose Morales, 21, were both shot and killed Sept.20, in Kensington Park. Neighbors say the park had become a hot spot for gang shootings during the summer.

Sandra Arriaga, mother of the two men who were shot, said detectives told her the man charged admitted to shooting both of her sons but originally claimed he did so in self defense.

The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office said Varela must serve 25 years before he is eligible for parole.

