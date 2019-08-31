Missouri couple charged with murder after death of 11-year-old

BROOKFIELD, Mo. — A couple has been arrested and charged after an 11-year-old died on Feb. 9, 2019.

Police were called to a location on West Avenue at 3:22 a.m. where they found the child unresponsive, according to a press release from the Brookfield police. Officers took the juvenile to Pershing Memorial Hospital, where the child was pronounced dead.

Police did not state how the child died.

Darrel L. Royal, 48, and Nancy J. Royal, 50, of Brookfield, were arrested on Aug. 30. They have been charged with second degree murder, abuse and neglect of a child resulting in death and other related charges.

Public records show both Royals lived at the same address in Brookfield and are claimed together on their tax records.

The two are being held at Macon County Jail. Bond has not been authorized.