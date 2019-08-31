× Pedestrian killed overnight in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo — Just before 2:30 am Saturday morning Independence police were called to investigate a pedestrian that was hit by a truck on I-70 just east of Noland Road.

The pedestrian was outside of her vehicle, that was parked on the shoulder, and was trying to cross the interstate. A pickup, in the eastbound lanes, hit the 31-year-old woman and she died from her injuries at the scene of the crash. The driver of the truck remained at the scene and was not injured.

The identity of the woman is not being released at this time. Investigators are still trying to determine exactly what led to the crash.