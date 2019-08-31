Two shooters on the loose in Texas, reports say people injured in two cities

MIDLAND, Texas — Police are responding to reports of an active shooter situation in Midland and Odessa.

The shooting appeared to first happen at a Home Depot in Odessa around 5:05 p.m.

The Midland Police Department posted to Facebook that there are two shooters in separate vehicles, both now in Midland.

A reporter from CBS posted to Twitter saying that people were shot in both cities.

Police are asking everyone to stay away from the areas.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information is made available.