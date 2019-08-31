× Woman killed in double shooting at park near Gregory Boulevard in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are still trying to piece together what happened after one woman died and another is in critical condition from gunshot wounds.

Police responded to Noble Park early Saturday evening to sounds of gunfire, according to Capt. Tim Hernandez. On the way there, police were notified that it was still an active situation.

As police neared the scene, officers were flagged down by people in a vehicle at Gregory Boulevard and College Avenue. A woman in the vehicle had been shot.

Police administered aid before transporting the woman to the hospital, Hernandez said. She was pronounced dead shortly after she arrived.

Hernandez said a man had also been shot and had driven himself to the hospital. He is listed in critical condition.

This is the 101st homicide in Kansas City in 2019, Hernandez said.

The shooting is under investigation. Police do not have a suspect at this time.