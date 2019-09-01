1-year-old boy from Overland Park dies after he’s hit by minivan in Caldwell County, Mo.

NEAR LATHROP, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol says a 1-year-old boy died on Saturday night after he was hit by the driver of a minivan on private property on Southwest Ore Road, north of Missouri 116 Highway.

A patrol crash report says that Elijah Galloway of Overland Park, Kan., was struck in a driveway by a Chrysler Pacifica driven by 32-year-old Caitlyn Galloway at about 6:20 p.m. The boy was taken to Liberty Hospital, but was pronounced dead about an hour after the crash.

Further details are limited at present. While the driver and boy have the same last name and both from Overland Park, the crash report doesn’t say whether they’re related. FOX4 is working on getting more information.