Man shot and killed in Sedalia Saturday night, suspect arrested

Posted 7:57 am, September 1, 2019
Picture of police and caution tape

SEDALIA, Mo. — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed late Saturday night in Sedalia.

According to police, officers were called to 11th & Ohio at around 11:30 p.m. to check on reports of someone being shot. After arriving, officers located a man in the street suffering from several gunshot wounds. The man died as a result of his injuries.

The Sedalia Police Department began investigating the crime scene, and developed a suspect involved in the homicide. A suspect was located and arrested, and charges of murder in the second degree, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm were requested from the prosecutor’s office.

The SPD were assisted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Pettis County Sheriff’s Department while investigating this shooting.

