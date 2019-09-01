× One man has died in a Sunday afternoon shooting

KANSAS CITY, Ks — KCK Police officers were called to the Carroll Creek trailer park to investigate a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene they located a male victim outside of a trailer that had been shot. The victim died from his injuries at the scene.

Detectives are on the scene attempting to find out what led to the shooting. No suspect information is available at this time.

If anyone has any information about this latest shooting, please call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.