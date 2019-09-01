Suspect wounded, two others sought following officer-involved shooting in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A confrontation between police and suspected prowlers in Independence on Sunday morning led to one of the suspects getting shot, and police searching for two others who fled.

Independence police say the incident began at about 8:45 a.m. in an apartment complex parking lot in the 19400 block of E. 37th Terrace Court South, which is just north of Centerpoint Medical Center and Independence Commons. A police official says a confrontation preceded a shooting and then a crash between the suspects’ truck and police cars.

The suspect who was shot drove away, while two others in that truck ran from the scene. Police are still looking for the two who ran, but haven’t given a description of them yet.

The suspect who drove was pursued and crashed at Lee’s Summit Road and I-70.

Lee’s Summit Road’s westbound ramp to I-70 is temporarily closed. Independence police say a truck crashed on the ramp after fleeing from a possible shooting at a nearby apt. complex.@fox4kc pic.twitter.com/ACyAdxNUCi — Jessica Eley (@JessicaEleyTV) September 1, 2019

That suspect was taken into custody and then sent to a hospital to have their gunshot wound treated. Police say they’re expected to survive their injury.

Investigators say they found one gun in the apartment complex parking lot and another in the crashed vehicle. The incidents are still under investigation, FOX4 has a reporter following developments with this story.