× Woman injured in drive-by shooting Sunday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a woman with life threatening injuries Sunday morning.

According to police, officers were called to 27th Street and I-70 shortly after 5 a.m. on reports of a shooting. Officers located a woman shot in the abdomen near I-70 and 18th Street in a vehicle with three other witnesses. It was determined that the woman was shot in the 4100 block of Vineyard Drive when a white Nissan Maxima drove by the vehicle she was in and began shooting into a residence nearby, striking her three times.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with life threatening injuries, and is listed in stable condition.

The three passengers who witnessed the shooting were taken to the police station to be interviewed.

Officers collected shell casings in front of the Vineyard Drive residence that was damaged by gunfire. At this time, no other injuries have been reported in this shooting.

There is no suspect information available at this time. Anyone with information is urged to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.