3 people seriously hurt as car crashes into overpass near Truman Road and Indiana Ave.

Posted 4:57 pm, September 2, 2019, by , Updated at 05:24PM, September 2, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people suffered injuries after their car crashed into an overpass Monday afternoon.

According to Kansas City police, the crash happened just before 4:15 p.m. at Truman Road and Indiana Avenue, near the I-70 overpass.

The car crashed into a concrete barrier connected to the overpass. Three adults inside the car were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Car crash Truman and Indiana

 

