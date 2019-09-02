Blue Spring family loses more than their truck after it’s stolen from auto shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- A Blue Springs family is searching for their truck after it was stolen Sunday from a local auto shop's parking lot.

Truck owner Regina Doyle said the 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 that thieves took meant a great deal to her family.

"I just feel terrible for the owners," said Brian Peck, director of operations at Midwest Auto Services LLC.

A man can be seen in security camera footage checking out the truck, making a loop around nearby Check 'n Go and eventually climbing in through the back window. See the footage in the video above.

"So from this view we can't tell if he broke the window and hopped in or somehow jimmied the lock on the window and got in there," Peck said watching back the security tapes, "which makes be think possibly he's done this before."

Peck shared details on Facebook, hoping someone will spot the stolen truck. He even bought an advertisement to help spread the word.

"It makes me sick to my stomach," Peck said.

Especially knowing this family's back story -- and why they were getting it serviced.

"My husband used to drive it back and forth to work, and in June 2018 he was driving home from work and had a head injury," Doyle said.

Doyle said her husband had a heat stroke and got into a crash. He's been recovering from a traumatic brain injury.

"Just thinking about when it happened," Doyle said with tears in her eyes, "it was just a really hard day."

A hard day that turned into a hard year.

She said her husband is a fighter and has improved moving from a wheelchair to a walker, but driving his old truck isn't yet in the cards. They had planned to sell it.

"Unfortunately, when your medical bills significantly go up and your income significantly goes down, you have to cut costs," Doyle said. "So it was parked in our garage, locked in our garage, so it wasn't insured."

Doyle's hoping to find the truck in decent condition to help pay off some of those medical bills.

"If we could all just look outside and just look up and down your street," Doyle said. "Is there a Dodge Ram that doesn't belong to you?"

If you see Doyle's truck, give Midwest Auto Services a call at 816-224-4247 or call Blue Springs police.

As for that future buyer, Doyle said she was going to let him purchase the truck through small payments because he's going through a hard time. Now, she has to break the news about the truck being gone.