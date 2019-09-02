Chiefs gear up for 60th season with new Red Friday flags, special ’60 prizes’ promo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are set to kick off their 60th season and fans have plenty of opportunities to snag some team merch.

Chiefs Kingdom flags will feature a new design this year, paying homage to the 60th season logo, which will also be worn as a helmet decal this season.

#RedFriday is 4 days away 🚩 Find out how you can win one of the 60 prizes for the 60th season ➡️ https://t.co/5ErXHNrQ5A pic.twitter.com/NNQD2MTy3d — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 2, 2019

The flags go on sale at 135 metro area McDonald’s stores, Hy-Vee and Community America Credit Union locations Friday. The flags cost a minimum $5 donation and net proceeds go to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Chiefs Kingdom flags will also be available at 55 McDonald’s locations in Springfield, as well as the Springfield Hy-Vee. The proceeds from those sales will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ozarks.

In addition to the flags, 60 lucky fans will win special autographed prizes from Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tyrann Mathiew, Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt and others.

In order to win the autographed prizes, fans will need to buy their Chiefs Kingdom flag on Red Friday and post a photo with the hashtag #RedFriday on social media. The winners will be selected at random.

