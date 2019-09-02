Independence police investigating deadly shooting at apartment complex

Posted 9:44 am, September 2, 2019, by , Updated at 09:55AM, September 2, 2019

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Homicide detectives in Independence are trying to find the person who shot and killed a man early on Monday morning at E. 5th Street N. and Spring Lake Drive, which maps to the Hawthorne Place Apartments.

Independence police say at about 3:30 a.m., officers responding to a shooting call found a man dead on the ground. Witnesses told officers they heard as many as four gunshots.

So far police have released limited details and no suspect information, but if you know something that will help investigators, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

