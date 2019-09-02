One year after spending Labor Day in labor, KC mom celebrates her son’s first birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Labor Day has a special meaning for a metro mom who spent hers last year in labor, delivering a baby.

This time last year, Mari Scott made his grand entrance into the world a month early.

“A year ago today I was in the hospital and in pain. The worst pain of my life!” his mother Clairissa Allen said.

On Labor Day last year, first responders visited new moms at Truman Medical Center, including Clairissa and little Mari.

“It was a cool experience being able to have them come in and dress him up and just having all those extra guests in my room,” she said.

Mari got to meet a firefighter and got his own little hat.

“He was the firefighter, and it was really cool," his mom said. "He actually wore that little firefighter hat for his first Halloween!”

One year later, Mari’s family is celebrating his first birthday -- on Labor Day.

“It will kind of always be like his little holiday,” Clairissa said. She spent the holiday putting together her little man’s first birthday party.

“He loves sports, so that’s why we got this little shoot out goal over here and this bounce house over here," she said. "We’ve got plenty of candy, plenty of food.”

It’s a great new Labor Day tradition for this little firefighter in training.

The family actually wants to find and meet the firefighter who was holding Mari after he was born. Their goal is have him walk Mari to his first day of kindergarten.