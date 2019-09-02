Overland Park police looking for dog who bit man near 103rd and Lamar

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park police are asking for the public’s help to find a dog who bit a man Monday morning.

According to police, the man was bitten on the hand by the dog while in the area of W 103rd Street and Lamar Ave. The dog was running loose and was not with an owner.

The dog is described as having yellow or gold fun and is medium sized, possibly a golden retriever mix. The dog was wearing a black collar with grey tags.

Police want to make sure the dog is up to date on vaccinations.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.