T-Bones head to postseason that could have them playing after upcoming eviction

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Kansas City T-Bones players earned themselves at least an extra week on the job this Labor Day weekend.

Monday was the last regular season game for this season and perhaps in franchise history.

The T-Bones six-game winning streak ended in a 9-5 loss, but was still enough to earn them a South Division title, finishing a game ahead of Sioux City and Cleburne.

“You are down 5-1 you come back in the 7th inning and win that’s pretty amazing," Scott Gomez said of Sunday's clincher.

Now fans are hoping for another miraculous comeback of sorts in terms of the team’s future.

Even if signs in the team shop for the club that’s called Kansas City, Kansas home since 2003 don’t necessarily point to a long term commitment. All remaining merchandise was being sold for 40% off Monday.

“I own a lot of T-Bones merchandise. I don’t want to see the team leave, even if another team comes. I don’t want to see the name change," Angie Deeb said.

The Unified Government said the T-Bones have failed to pay 45 of its last 48 payments for use of the stadium and owes nearly $700,000 in utility payments.

“It seems like some kinks in the business world that need to get worked out but they will pull it together," Brian Holder said.

The T-Bones have been given until Sept. 13 at 5 p.m. to vacate the stadium they've called home since 2003, now called Just Bats Field.

The T-Bones return home for Game 3 of a five-game division series Saturday.

If the T-Bones win that round, the American Association Championship Series will run at least through Sept. 14, perhaps the 16th.

T-Bones General Manager Chris Brown said Monday any potential home championship games would be played at the stadium.