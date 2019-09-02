‘Too close to home’: Witness speaks out about weekend homicide at Noble Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo -- After over a dozen gunshots flew through an east side neighborhood Saturday, the shooting left one woman dead and a man critically injured.

The death of Angela Banks is the 101st homicide in Kansas City this year with no signs of the crime terrorizing the town slowing down.

Friends who called her Angela B. said she was a very nice person, loving mother and good friend who wasn't into trouble -- just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

A family gathering with more than a dozen people including children turned deadly Saturday. People who live around Noble Park heard loud arguing then 15 or so gunshots.

"People were screaming and hollering," said Mark Forrest who lives near the park. “They loaded the one girl up who apparently died and put her in a car, and they brought her right in front of my house. And I got a hands-on view of her, and it wasn't pretty. She was in bad shape, rest her soul."

Forrest said he was on his porch when the shots began popping off.

He had friends and family over for a party and never expected this type of incident to happen.

"Pretty soon we saw one of the suspects come across the street and was firing back across 73rd Street and apparently got hurt a well," he said.

That suspect ran right by Forrest’s house, shooting. Bullets hit his neighbor’s car, and Forrest’s son, who was standing on the sidewalk, told his dad he heard bullets whizzing by him.

"Well, it is scary,” Forrest said. “I think we need tougher gun laws for sure. This is getting a little too close to home."

Forrest said the suspect who ran down his street shooting was also shot. Police said there's a man in the hospital in critical condition but won't confirm if he is the suspect who killed Banks.

"My heart goes out to her family and God bless them and my strength for them to carry on because this was a terrible tragedy on a Labor Day weekend,” Forrest said.

To slow the violence in Kansas City, police need your help getting the bad guys off the street. If you know anything about the recent homicides in KC, please call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. All calls are anonymous. There is a $25,000 reward for tips leading to a conviction.