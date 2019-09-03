1 dead, 2 injured after car crashes into concrete bridge pillar near Truman Road, Indiana Ave.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after the car they were traveling in crashed into a concrete bridge pillar Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. near Truman Road and Indiana Ave.

According to Kansas City police, a silver Hyundai was traveling west on Truman Road when the driver lost control and crashed into the bottom of a concrete bridge pillar connected to an overpass near Cleveland and Askew.

Three people inside the car, an adult woman and two adult men, were taken to the hospital in critical, but stable condition. One of the passengers in the Hyundai died of their injuries Monday night.

Police have not released the name of the victim, pending family notification.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.