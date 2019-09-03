KC police looking for suspect who shot man then stole his car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Officers are investigating an armed robbery Tuesday morning near 29th and Circle Drive that ended with one person in the hospital.

Police say they got a call just before 5 a. m. about a man who was hit in the head and shot during a possible carjacking at Heart Mobile Village.

Police said the victim is in stable condition.

There is no suspect information given at this time.

If you have any information that can help police solve this case or locate the suspect, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.