KC police looking for suspect who shot man then stole his car

Posted 5:32 am, September 3, 2019, by , Updated at 05:59AM, September 3, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Officers are investigating an armed robbery Tuesday morning near 29th  and Circle Drive that ended with one person in the hospital.

Police say they got a call just before 5 a. m. about a man who was hit in the head and shot during a possible carjacking at Heart Mobile Village.

Police said the victim is in stable condition.

There is no suspect information given at this time.

If you have any information that can help police solve this case or locate the suspect, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.